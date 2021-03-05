FARRELL — An incident that began Friday morning in Youngstown ended hours later after at a home on Wallis Avenue.
Anthony Harris, 26, of 535 W. Boston Ave., Youngstown, Ohio, is charged with kidnapping a minor and two counts of kidnapping to inflict injury or terror, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Mary A. Odem for at 1 p.m. March 19, according to court documents.
Farrell police were alerted to the kidnapping about 7 a.m. Friday, when police received information that a blue 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was found parked outside 1147 Wallis Ave., Farrell, and that the vehicle was believed to have been used in a kidnapping out of Youngstown, Ohio, according to the criminal complaint.
Youngstown police said the vehicle was used in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter, who were taken from their Youngstown residence. Youngstown police requested the Cobalt Farrell police take custody of the vehicle as evidence.
Farrell police said in the criminal complaint that they found a large amount of dried blood on the vehicle's dashboard area, passenger-side window and passenger-side door handle.
The victim called Mercer County 911 about 7:45 a.m. to report that her Cobalt was stolen. Police said in the complaint that the dispatcher heard a man's voice from the background telling the victim what to say. Police were able to get the victim and her daughter out of the house and brought them to the Farrell police station.
Police said the victim had visible injuries on her face and shoulder, and all appeared to have been inflicted that day. She told police that Harris caused her injuries, and that he hit the child in her head and took the woman's cell phone and forced her to go into the vehicle with him.
Harris was taken into custody Friday afternoon. Farrell police and the Mercer County Critical Incident Response team left the house at 1147 Wallis Ave. about 3:30 p.m. He had a preliminary arraignment before Odem and was taken to Mercer County Jail a $250,000 bond, according to court documents.
