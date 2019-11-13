SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police from the Mercer barracks are investigating a report of an armed robbery Sunday evening outside Grove City Premium Outlets.
The incident took place just after 7 p.m. Sunday in an alleyway off of Westside Square Drive between the outlet mall and an adjacent hotel.
Police said three women, all senior citizens, were walking to the hotel after shopping at the outlet mall when a man approached them and produced a handgun.
No one was hurt, Trooper Joseph Morris said Monday.
The man ordered the women to hand over their bags and left the area on foot, heading back toward the outlet mall. Police said the man might have been a passenger in a dark-colored vehicle parked in the outlet mall parking lot at the approximate time of the robbery.
Police said the man was described as white, about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a stocky build. He reportedly wore a black knit cap and dark clothing.
No suspects had been identified as of late Monday afternoon.
One of the purses and several cell phones were found discarded along a nearby road, Morris said.
The mall closed at 7 p.m. Sunday, so police are checking to see if any employees saw suspicious activity as they left work.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the state police Mercer barracks at 724-662-6162.
