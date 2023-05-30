SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — The public is invited to help Wendell August Forge celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary.
Centennial Tent Sale will be held Friday, June 2, through Saturday, June 10, at the metalware company’s flagship store, 2074 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Springfield Township.
There will be overstock items, retail displays, cabinets, shelves, antiques, retired pieces, items from its now-closed Berlin, Ohio, store and more, said Alex DeGroff, Wendell August’s digital marketing manager.
The sale is a big moment for the company, which is excited to mark one century of handmade craftsmanship, Christian Werner, company president, said in a news release.
Shoppers can register online for a special VIP event that will be held this Friday.
Wine tasting and refreshments will be served during the weekend tent sales.
Wendell August Forge is the country’s largest manufacturer of metal giftware that includes coasters, ornaments, serving trays, jewelry, collegiate and professional sports merchandise, home decor and digital artwork.
The company has also created unique pieces for local organizations and for causes like the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh and fire damage at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.
The company was founded in 1923 in Brockway, Pa., by Wendell McMinn August, who moved the business to Madison Avenue in Grove City in 1932.
F.W. “Bill” Knecht III, ran the business from 1978 until his death in 2004, when his son, Will Knecht, took over.
In 2010, the Madison Avenue factory and retail store building was destroyed by an accidental fire after a small spark in a paint booth ignited some lacquer, and the fire suppression system unit didn’t work.
The new flagship store, opened in 2013 off state Route 208 near Grove City Premium Outlets, also houses Wendell August’s main manufacturing operations.
Employees have been busy sorting through everything for the tent sale, where merchandise will be marked up to 75 percent off.
The tent sale hours for June 2 to 10 are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. For more information and VIP shopping registration, visit wendellaugust.com/tentsale
