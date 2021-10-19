GROVE CITY – Grove City council members will soon be reviewing two requests for zoning changes in the borough.
During Monday night’s council meeting, members heard from Bill Bestwick, who was representing the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 519, 220 Blair St., and Dr. Jeffrey Finch, superintendent of Grove City Area School District.
The VFW property is zoned “central commercial,” and the club wants that changed to “industrial” so that they can add an electronic sign in front of the building.
That kind of signage would be easier to change, and it would make the club more visible to more people, Bestwick said.
They’d like to attract more club and social members, and the VFW contributes a lot to the community.
“We just need to get more people into our place,” he said.
The industrial zone begins near Rx Xpress pharmacy on Mill Street and ends about a half-block from the VFW. There are no residential properties in that area, Bestwick said.
Changing that zoning designation would also affect neighboring properties: the laundromat at 232 Blair and Ray Bogaty’s law office on South Center Street at Blair, said Taylor Pokrant, the borough’s code enforcement and zoning officer.
All of those lots would have to be part of the change to avoid spot-zoning, he added.
The VFW will have to meet certain conditions and present plans to council during a work session that will be scheduled soon, said Mary Kay Mattocks, council president.
Finch explained how the use of the former Highland Primary Center elementary school, 611 Highland Ave., is in the process of changing.
The Grove City YMCA is leasing the building from the district primarily for early childhood education programming, which the district strongly supports.
About half of local kindergarten students have never attended a preschool program, and many preschools have long waiting lists, Finch said.
Early childhood education plays a big role in school performance, but the community needs more resources, and that’s where the YMCA comes in as a key partner, he said.
The YMCA is investing in the building with repairs and updates and plans to offer pre-K classes, daycare and and after-school programs – programs that the Y already runs at its main building.
There’s potential for them to partner with agencies like Head Start and Pre-K Counts, Finch said.
Allegheny Health Network, which runs the hospital in Pine Township, has also expressed interest in being a “wellness partner,” which could mean pediatric medical services at the Highland building.
If that building is open to the public by way of doctors’ offices, that would be considered “professional office space,” which isn’t permitted in that zoning district, said Vance Oakes, borough manager.
The current zoning in that area allows for properties such as civic buildings and public and private education, Pokrant said.
The district could apply for a conditional use for “adaptive reuse of an historic building,” which fits in with the Y’s intended use, he said.
Kids need a network of care and support plus preventative and proactive services, and this project is a dynamic opportunity, Finch said, adding that ages 6 weeks through 12th grade could benefit from this new development.
It’s a “win-win,” addresses a community need, and sets a good example for other communities, said Tim Bonner, the borough’s solicitor.
“It’s a very exciting project,” said Bonner, who is also the state representative for the 8th District and a board member for the hospital.
The district will have to fill out an application for the conditional use request and a hearing will be scheduled, Oakes and Mattocks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.