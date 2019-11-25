Veterans in the Mercer County area now have a new location to visit for information on services and resources.
A representative with the Disabled American Veterans organization is visiting Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, 1831 Perry Highway, Springfield Township, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
Janice Nulph typically has office hours at the VA Clinic in Butler, and she had been looking for space in other parts of the region to serve more veterans, said Pat Woods, a member of the parish and its Mission Shaped Church Committee.
It can be difficult for some veterans to get to Butler, said Woods, whose husband David is a Navy veteran. They had met with Nulph and learned that she wanted to expand her outreach.
“We got to talking, so I brought it back to the committee,” Woods said.
Committee members thought it was a great idea. Church trustees agreed to let Nulph used a room in the church to meet with veterans, who must bring a copy of their DD214 discharge papers.
No appointment is necessary, though there may be a short wait. Veterans can get help with health care, eligibility, filing claims, and more, Woods said.
The church and Nulph are trying to spread the word about the monthly sessions. The committee announced it at the annual veterans’ dinner they recently held at the church.
Veterans who meet with Nulph don’t have to be residents of Mercer County, and there is no fee. The meetings are kept confidential, Woods said.
The building is handicap accessible, and visitors will use the main entrance and follow signs directing them to Nulph.
The church is glad to be able to help with this community outreach, Woods said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.