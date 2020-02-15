BUTLER – The Butler Veterans Administration hosts a town hall meeting at its main facility, VA outpatient clinics, and community locations to provide veterans a forum to dialogue with Butler VA staff, provide feedback on local operations, learn about the many programs available to veterans and answer questions.
There will be a meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. April 9 at the VFW Post 5286, 1233 Idaho St., Farrell.
Info: www.butler.va.gov; www.facebook.com/VAButlerPA or www.twitter.com/VAButlerPA
