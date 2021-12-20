Water and sewer rates are on the rise in in Grove City come 2022.
Council members on Monday adopted ordinance 1481 to increase water rates and ordinance 1482 to increase sewage rates.
The base rate for residential water service will go up up by $3.94 per month, and sewer rates will see an increase of $1.96 per month.
The additional revenue is needed to help cover the costs of recent upgrades to the wastewater treatment system, and an upcoming project to build a new water treatment plant in the borough plus other water system updates.
Council members also approved a conditional use request for made by Grove City Area School and the Grove City YMCA for the YMCA to use the former Highland school building to expand its services.
The YMCA leases the building from the district, and the requested uses cover early childhood education programs, pediatric medical offices, and professional office space.
That area is zoned “public institution,” and the conditional use application called for reusing a historical building, Taylor Pokrant, the borough’s code enforcement and zoning office, said during a work session held before Monday night’s regular council meeting.
Borough Manager Vance Oakes noted that Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV was interested in using space at the Highland building.
And Grove City Area School District children use the Head Start program at the building, though it is not affiliated with the YMCA, said council member Amy Gallagher.
Borough solicitor Tim Bonner reached out to Adam Cook, the YMCA’s executive director, toward to end of the work session to confirm Head Start and MIU IV’s use of the building.
Head Start, which is for ages 3 to 5, uses two classrooms, and MIU IV is looking at two rooms for children’s programming and staff development, Bonner said.
During the voting meeting, council approved the conditional use with provisions allowing: Farrell Area School District – which administers the county’s Head Start program – to use two rooms for GCASD children; MIU IV to use up to two rooms for instruction and/or staff development; and allowing any GCASD student to receive care at the medical office.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, council members:
• Approved resolution 2021-18, which sets a fee schedule for 2022. Individuals who request a hearing with the zoning hearing board will pay a higher fee.
The current fee is $350. In 2022, the applicant will also cover the cost of advertising for the hearing plus a court reporter. For example, the borough spent $750 this year on paying for hearing advertisements and a court reporter, Oakes said.
Demolition permits will now include a fee for disconnecting water services, which the borough had been paying.
• Approved reappointments to the planning commission: Todd Wood, Shawn Morley, Ryan Mercer and Gabe Gordon. Skip Sample is not seeking re-appointment; the borough is accepting letters of interest for the vacancy, which is a two-year term.
• Reappointed Gary Dovey to the zoning hearing board; Stacy Bluedorn, library board; and Tom Nesbit, vacancy board.
• Announced that there is a six-year vacancy to fill on the civil service commission.
• Set meeting dates for 2022 at the borough building: the reorganization meeting is 7 p.m. Jan. 4, and the monthly meeting is 7 p.m. Jan. 20. For the remainder of the years, meetings are held at 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding between the borough and Teamsters Local Union 205, which represents the police department.
The union has agreed to extend the current health insurance plan through UPMC. The cost increase for 2022 is just under 6 percent, Oakes said.
• Recognized outgoing council member Kathleen Daley for her time serving the borough.
• Heard from Mayor Randy Riddle that the DARE program is resuming Jan. 18 in Grove City schools. Grove City Cpl. Matthew Ran will oversee the program.
