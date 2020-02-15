MERCER – Penn State Master Gardeners of Mercer County will present a ornamental tree and shrub pruning workshop.
Attendees will learn the right tools for the job, when to prune and why, what to remove and what to keep, and more. The “walkabout” will be held at 1 p.m. March 14 at Penn State Extension Mercer County, 463 N. Perry Highway, Mercer.
Fruit trees will not be covered at this workshop. This is an outdoor class so dress for the weather. Admission is $12 per person and is open to the public. Participants may bring their pruning shears or loppers to have sharpened for a donation.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Susan Lanigan at 724-662-3141 in advance of your- participation or visit.
Register online with any major credit card at https://extension.psu.edu/pruning-made-easy. If paying by check or if you do not have internet access, call toll free at 1-877-345-0691, weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please register early as seating is limited. Registration deadline is March 11. For additional information contact the Penn State Extension Office in Mercer County at 724-662-3141.
