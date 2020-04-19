The coronavirus pandemic has had a difficult impact on the Allied News, as it has on local businesses. The reduction in our revenue has been substantial, causing us to restructure our operations.
Effective April 29th, we are becoming a once-a-week newspaper on Wednesday, discontinuing the Saturday edition.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. We now need to focus our resources on putting out a valued weekly paper on Wednesday.
If you have questions about the change, please contact me at ssorg@sharonherald.com.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever. And we pray everyone is well and safe.
– Publisher Sharon Sorg
