PINE TOWNSHIP – All Good Things Thrift Shoppe has reopened its doors in a new location, and it was a true team effort.
“Even customers helped,” said Connie DiCola, one of the managers.
The nonprofit shop got its start in 2014 at 1103 W. Main St. in Grove City – across from the park. Its new home is located about two miles up the road at 532 E. Main St. Ext., Pine Township.
The building previously housed the Grove City YMCA Child Care Center. It took a lot of hard work to ready the new space, and members of the all-volunteer organization and customers couldn’t be happier with the results.
“Everybody loves it,” said DiCola, who is also board president of All Good Things.
And the mission remains the same: to sell quality secondhand goods with proceeds going to area nonprofits.
All Good Things has donated $543,150 to animal rescues, fire departments, Relay for Life, scholarships, food pantries and more, continuing what was started by the shop’s founder, the late Debbie Little Kochems.
Kochems passed away from breast cancer in 2019. Her photo hangs on the wall of the shop along with a Wendell August Forge plaque that says “Sadly missed and dearly loved by the community and volunteers.”
“I think she would be so proud of us,” DiCola said.
Sharon Brown of Grove City said she loves the new location and appreciates that All Good Things supports other nonprofits.
Along with managers Sue and Jerry Mahaffey, other volunteers and community members, DiCola is excited to have the shop in a bigger space with more storage.
There’s also new lighting and flooring, a handicap-accessible bathroom and a fitting room.
Several walls were taken down to open up the main floor, where clothing is located along with shoes, scrubs, purses and home decor.
The shop also has toys, housewares, books, jewelry, furniture and seasonal items.
About 30 volunteers are available to help sort through donations, which are accepted at the side entrance.
All Good Things Thrift Shoppe, 532 E. Main St. Ext., Pine Township, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. It will be closed April 14 through 16 for the Easter holiday.
For more information, call 724-264-4307 or visit the organization’s Facebook page.
