GROVE CITY – Three newcomers will be joining two incumbents on Grove City school board next year.
Unofficial results show these top vote-getters: Ryan Thomas with 2,501 votes; Lee McCracken, 1,998; Douglas B. Gerwick, 1,997; incumbent Constance Nichols, 1,985; and incumbent Armando Sciullo, 1,975.
Michael S. O’Donovan got 1,226 votes, and Roberta M. Hensel, 1,167. They’re both current board members.
All five seats are four-year terms. There were also 160 write-in votes, and there are 10 precincts in Grove City Area School District.
Nichols, of Pine Township, is board president and has served since October 2017, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy. The large pool of candidates shows that people care about the district, she said.
She’s confident that the new board will come together to make good decisions on behalf of the students and community.
“The race is over, and the work begins,” said Nichols, who crossfiled on the Democrat and Republican tickets.
Serving the community is an honor, and she’s thankful that residents are engaged and paying attention to the issues that board members are discussing.
Nichols teaches literacy and educational leadership at Grove City College, and she chairs the education department.
Gerwick, a Republican who lives in Pine Township, said his top priorities include addressing the block scheduling that recently started at the high school, and being mindful of the district’s spending while providing top-quality education.
He’s attended recent board meetings, and he’ll continue studying school code to learn as much as possible as a new board member.
He’d be interested in serving on board committees that deal with contract negotiations or curriculum.
Gerwick thanked the public for having trust in him to represent them.
“I look forward to serving,” said Gerwick, who served as a magisterial district judge in Venango County for 18 years and has worked as a private practice attorney and as a real estate agent for Howard Hanna and Northwood Realty.
The district covers the borough of Grove City and the townships of Liberty, Pine, Springfield, and Wolf Creek.
