Area businesses, organizations and healthcare facilities are recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a variety of ways.
• Grove City Premium Outlets in Springfield Township is supporting Susan G. Komen this month with Shop with Purpose.
Shoppers who donate at least $10 to Susan G. Komen through Oct. 31 at the mall or online at www.simon.com/sgkdonate will receive a digital discount pass that can be used at participating stores.
• Bill McCandless Ford in East Lackawannock Township will donate $5 for each service repair to the UPM Dr. Edgardo Lob Memorial Cancer Care Fund and The Pink Angels of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.
• A breast cancer support group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at UPMC Specialty Care, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Masks are required.
• UPMC Horizon hosts Screening Mammograms: A Powerful Tool from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at UPMC Specialty Care, 875 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
The event includes mammograms for woman age 40 and older, regardless of insurance status, and women under 40 who have breast health concerns.
Get a free boxed lunch to go and information about UPMC Horizon’s women’s health services. There will also be lectures from UPMC physicians and experts about breast cancer and breast health.
Registration is recommended, though walk-ins are welcome. Info and registration: Call 724-983-8864.
Masks are required and COVID-19 precautions will be observed.
Do you have a breast cancer event or story you’d like to share with Allied News? Email the details to news@alliednews.com
