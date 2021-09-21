THINGS TO DO
FARM MARKETS
• Market at the Park is held 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 28 at Grove City Memorial Park.
Info: Visit “Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market” on Facebook or oldetowngrovecity.com, email otgcmanager@gmail.com or call 724-458-0301.
• The Slippery Rock Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays June 6 through October at Gateway Park in downtown Slippery Rock. Info: Visit “Slippery Rock Farmers Market” on Facebook or www.srfarmers.market or call 724-374-3276.
FUNDRAISERS
• Friends of the Greenville Area Public Library host the annual used book sale 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at First United Methodist Church, 73 Clinton St., Greenville.
Admission is free, and dealers are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24. Sept. 25 is Bag Day – pay one price for as many books you can fit in a grocery bag.
• The Mercer Area Library’s annual used book sale will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Brandy Springs Park Community Building.
• Black Bear Hemp Dispensary, 106 Garrett Drive, Springfield Township, is hosting its first charity cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. Sept. 25. Cash prize proceeds will be split between tournament winners and the Grove City Community Food Pantry.
North Country Brewing Company will be selling beer for those 21 and older. Participants 21 and over will receive a complimentary beer. Spectators are welcome.
Participants must be at least 18. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/black-bear-hemp-dispensarys-cornhole-tournament-tickets-166087585439
• The Stoneboro Volunteer Fire Company’s annual gun raffle is Sept. 25 at Stoneboro Fire Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m., main drawing is 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include dinner, drinks, the main raffle and side raffles.
Ticket buyers must be 18. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased in advance from a member.
• A fall bazaar and rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Coolspring Presbyterian Church, 787 Coolspring Church Road, Coolspring Township.
A free-will donation will be accepted; proceeds benefit missions.
HALLOWEEN
• Trick-or-treat in the borough of Grove City will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
OUTDOORS
• Sept. 25 is National Public Lands Day. Help clean up Maurice K. Goddard State Park, Sandy Lake, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Meet at the Launch 3 parking lot. Info: Email goddardsp@pa.gov
PETS AND ANIMALS
• The annual Grove City Agway Pet Fest is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at Agway, 111 Breckenridge St., Grove City. There will be live music, Willie 95.1, obstacle course, food, prizes, vendors, pet rescues, and a pet parade at 1 p.m.
SENIOR CITIZENS
• State Rep. Tim Bonner, R-8, Pine Township, hosts a breakfast for senior citizens from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Unionville Fire Hall, 102 Mahood Road, Butler. Residents of the 8th District, which covers parts of Butler and Mercer counties, are invited.
Attendees will learn more about nursing home financial planning, property tax/rent rebate program, unclaimed property, discount vehicle registration and other programs and services for seniors.
Reservations are required by calling Bonner’s office at 724-458-4911 by Sept. 23.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Grove City Historical Society will host two free presentations in October.
Local resident Grant McKnight will present at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the historical society’s 111 College Ave. location. McKnight is the leading supplier of infield playing surfaces to major league baseball teams and their affiliates. He will talk about how that all started in Grove City and what’s involved in the production and installation of those surfaces.
The volunteers of the historical society will provide a show-and-tell evening at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the society headquarters. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear the story of favorite museum artifacts, oftentimes little seen and under-appreciated pieces.
Each evening’s presentation last about half an hour and is followed by questions and refreshments.
• The sixth annual Honoring Mother Earth Pow Wow will be held Sept. 24 to 26 at the Mercer County Grange Fairgrounds, 35 Grange Fair Drive, Findley Township.
There will be dancing, drummers, vendors, singers and more. Suggested donation is $5 for adults, and $3 for kids and seniors; veterans and kids 3 and under are free. Info: Contact Medicine of the Rose at 724-977-5183 or hadleymom@hotmail.com
• The annual Heritage Festival at McConnells Mill State Park, Portersville, will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25. The event celebrates the operational era of the historic gristmill (1852 – 1928) and will be located at the Kildoo Picnic Area and the historic gristmill.
For the safety of park visitors during the festival, portions of McConnells Mill Road and Kennedy Road will be temporarily closed to vehicles from Kildoo Picnic Area to the historic gristmill and from Rim Road to the Covered Bridge.
• The Mercer County Builders Association will host its annual summer picnic at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Bar, 3524 N. Hermitage Road, Pymatuning Township.
The agenda will focus on the new 2018 UCC code. There will also be networking, trivia and prizes. Members and guests welcome. RSVP and info: Call 724-475-4834 or email mcbuilders@myepath.com
STAGE AND THEATER
• The Slippery Rock University Dance Department presents its ”60x60x60” concert: 60 dance performances that are 60 seconds each will be accompanied by 60 pieces of music at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Swope Music Hall.
Tickets are $2 can be purchased at the door.
