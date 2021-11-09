THINGS TO DO
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS
• The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced these events and programs:
» Tickets are on sale for the annual Eat Out for a Week Raffle, which will have four winners. The drawing will be held at noon Nov. 12, when the winners will be called.
Tickets are $5 each; five for $20; and 12 for $50. Each ticket is an entry for a chance to win seven $50 gift cards to local restaurants.
Tickets are sold at the chamber office and by its staff and board members, or call 724-458-6410 or email info@shopgrovecity.com
» Register by Nov. 12 to be part of the 14th annual Christmas in the Park. Businesses, organizations, individuals and families are welcome to set up displays for the drive-thru setup at Grove City Memorial Park.
Info: Call the chamber at 724-458-6410, email info@shopgrovecity.com, or visit www.shopgrovecity.com or “Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce” on Facebook.
CONCERT
• The Harrisville Community Band presents its fall concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Harrisville Fire Hall, 313 E. Mercer St., Harrisville.
Jim Jaskowak is the band director, and Vic Karcher will be master of ceremonies. Light refreshments will be served.
Face masks are recommended for non-vaccinated attendees, and social distancing will be observed.
FUNDRAISER
• The Moraine, McConnells Mill and Jennings Commission hosts a nature book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 in the classroom at Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township. An advanced sale for educators, scout and 4-H leaders, non-formed educators and college students will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
There are no prices marked; pay by donation. Proceeds benefit educational resources at Jennings and other projects at the parks. Cash, check and credit card are accepted. Face masks are recommended.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• The Harmony Museum hosts the WeihnachtsMarkt German-style Christmas market 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 13 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 in Harmony.
Celebrate Harmony’s German roots while shopping among regional artisans. There will be German music and food. Admission is $7 for adults; $5 for Harmony Museum members and seniors; $3 for students; and free for kids under 6.
Admission includes the market, entertainment, demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides and parking.
• Slippery Rock community organizations will host ”Light the Rock” from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 in downtown Slippery Rock. Enjoy food and craft vendors, games, tree-decorating contest, music, carriage rides, Frosty and Santa.
Admission is free. Info: Visit slipperyrockboroughpa.gov
LIBRARY EVENTS
• The Grove City Community Library announces the following:
» The Soup-er Fundraiser will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, while supplies last. Get soup, chicken salad sandwich, chips and a cookie for $8, or soup or sandwich for $3 each.
» The Make a Difference Knitting and Crochet Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Every age and ability is welcome. Members make items that are donated to local nonprofits.
» Baby Yoda Snack and Paint for kids in grades three to eight will be held 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Cost is $15; checks can be made out to: Brandon Cowie. Bring a snack to share.
» The American Girl Doll Tea Party for young ladies and gentlemen in grades one through eight will be held at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Grove City Masonic Lodge.
Girls are to wear a dress, hat and gloves. Boys are to wear a suit and tie. Bring a doll or stuff animal, and a tea cup and saucer. Registration is required.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St., Grove City. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It will close early at 1 p.m. Nov. 24 and be closed Nov. 25 through Nov. 28.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library, offers these programs and services:
» The library is collecting new children’s picture books, gloves and mittens for local kids. People can also drop off items for Toys for Tots, and after Thanksgiving, there will be a Salvation Army gift tree.
» A computer class about shopping on Amazon will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 17. Registration is required.
» Everyone Paints: Feather Painting will be held between 2 and 5 p.m. Nov. 18. Cost is $10.
Mercer Area Library is located at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org or “Mercer Area Library” on Facebook.
REUNION
• The Sharon Steel Office Girls Reunion is 11:45 a.m. Nov. 13 at Red Lobster in Hermitage. Info and reservations: Call Cheryl Cave at 724-342-1077 or Judy Reichert at 330-448-4589.
