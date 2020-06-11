THINGS TO DO
CANCELLATIONS
• The annual Touch a Truck event hosted by Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been scheduled for June 20. Visit www.leesburgecochurch.org for updates on whether the event will be rescheduled for later this year.
• The Victory Joint Alumni Banquet set for June 20 has been canceled due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 regulations. The banquet is held every two years, and the next one is planned for June 18, 2022.
• The Big Butler Fair set for the week of July 3 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions. The 2021 fair is planned for July 2 to 10.
• Olde Town Grove City has canceled its annual Wine Walk because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially set for March 28, and had been rescheduled for July 18. Organizers expect to host the event in 2021.
• The Stoneboro Community Celebration Committee has canceled the community’s annual summer celebration because of the the COVID-19 pandemic. It was set for June 26 to 28, and the 2021 event is planned for June 25 to 27.
Committee members are hoping to organize a fireworks display for June 27 to thank everyone for their support. Spectators would stay at their homes or in their vehicles. More details will be announced at a later date.
• The annual Sandy Lake Community Fun Days scheduled for July 10 to 12 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vendor fees and donations will be returned.
Organizers are looking at alternate plans, which will be updated on the event’s Facebook page. The 2021 event is set for July 9 to 11. Info: Call committee members Andy Morris at 814-592-8954 or Patty Adamson at 724-992-0829.
• The annual Slippery Rock Village Fest set for Sept. 26 has been canceled.
ETC.
• Grove City Area Meals on Wheels is accepting new clients. Meals on Wheels provides nutritious meals to the aged, convalescent and handicapped individuals in the community. The meals are delivered directly to their homes by a friendly, caring volunteer. This allows clients to live independently in their own homes, and is a safety net for those who live alone.
Hot meals are $4 each with the option to add a cold meal for an additional $2. Delivery locations include Grove City, Mercer, Leesburg, Slippery Rock and Harrisville. Sign up for long-term or temporary deliveries by calling 724-458-5371 or emailing gcamow@gmail.com
