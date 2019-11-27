A free Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, at the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department.
The annual dinner is sponsored by area angels, also known as the community churches of Harrisville.
Help is needed to set up, greet, serve and clean up.
To help please contact Judy at 724-992-2799 or by email at bjshide@gmail.
Delivery for shut-in service is available by calling.
Light Up Night Saturday
Harrisville Borough will have its annual Light Up Night Saturday at 5 p.m. (note time change) at Harrisville Park Pavilion 1.
Family Tradition will be there to sell hot dogs and Sloppy Joes. Coffee and hot chocolate will be available as well. Santa will arrive by fire truck. Cookies and cider will be served.
Borough meeting
The next Harrisville Borough Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the borough building, 117 S. Main St.
If you would like to speak and be put on the agenda, contact the borough office at 724-735-2222.
Soup dinner at American Legion
Harrisville American Legion Auxiliary 852 will host a soup supper Dec. 4 from 5:30 p.m. until sold out at the Harrisville American Legion.
The cost for two bowls of soup and dessert or a quart take out is $6. Soups available are ham and bean, cabbage sausage, chicken enchilada, chili, vegetable beef, cheesy potato, chicken noodle, cheeseburger chowder, stuffed pepper and oyster stew.
Breakfast with Santa
Mark your calendars for Dec. 14 to have breakfast with Santa from 9 to 2 p.m. at the Harrisville VFD.
Adults are $8, and children 4 to 12 are $5. Children 3 and under are free. Bring a camera for pictures.
Bakery open houseand vendor show
The smell of homemade cookies and goodies along with crafted items will be featured at Mimi’s Backwoods Bakery. The “shop local” bakery will hold the fourth annual open house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. The local licensed bakery is located at 8 Nutt Road in Grove City.
The bakery is owned by Stacey Taylor, who specializes in special-occasion cakes, party cakes, cookies and sweet treats. There will be a lot of cash-and-carry vendors with items to start holiday shopping.
