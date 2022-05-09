MERCER — As Meghan Glass made her way around her classroom to help students with their latest art project, the kids jumped at the chance to talk about one of their favorite teachers.
“She has the best pictures ever. and I learned painting,” said Sami Urey, 5, a kindergarten student at Mercer Area Elementary School.
The students agreed that Glass was deserving of Artsonia’s 2022 Art Education Leadership Award. The art teacher was one of 15 national winners.
“I was very shocked. I wasn’t expecting it at all,” she said during a break between classes on Thursday afternoon.
Glass has been teaching for 11 years. She discovered her passion for art and teaching while she was in high school, so the award helped confirm that she is making a difference.
The award honors “pioneers in the art education community who continuously inspire their peers and engage students,” according to a news release from Artsonia, a platform that helps schools and teachers maintain online art collections of students’ work.
Artsonia has been a great addition to Glass’ lessons; parents can view their children’s artwork and buy keepsakes featuring their projects.
And 20 percent of Artsonia purchases go back to the designated school for expenses like art supplies.
Glass’ peers and Artsonia selected her for the award, which recognizes the dedicated instructors who show their students how to create and value art.
Glass has been a tremendous ambassador for the district, providing multiple opportunities for the students to get involved with the community, said Gregory Acre, principal of Mercer Area Elementary School.
That has included Pinwheels for Peace, the Veterans Day program, student art shows, and the Paws for Art fundraiser for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter.
“She does an amazing job of showcasing the talents of our students and making their work available to the community and parents,” Acre said, adding the district is lucky to have her.
Artsonia thrives because of teachers like Glass, who inspire other educators, said Jim Myers, chief executive officer and co-founder of the company.
“This Art Education Leadership Award is a way for us to recognize the hard-working, passionate people who help our children cherish art and cultivate their creative side,” Myers said.
Glass has been working with the students on pieces for the Spring Art Show and Glow Gallery, which is open to the public and will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 17 in the elementary library and Glass’ classroom.
The kids are very excited to share their creations, which include shooting stars and moons. The colorful projects cover the walls of Glass’ room.
Kindergarten students Morgan Finley, Cole Coryea and Jayceon McKnight, all 6 years old, used oil pastels to complete their stars, then carefully cut the shape out of the paper.
“I used purple, green and orange,” Morgan said.
They said that Glass is a fun teacher. On Thursday, she reminded the kids that everyone is an artist, wearing a necklace made of pencils and a paint palette hair clip that she made herself with needle felting.
During her second grade art class, Glass taught the students about Vincent van Gogh and his famous painting, “The Starry Night.”
She explained the different parts of a landscape painting, encouraging the students to take their time sketching the crescent moon, tree, stars and sky.
One student said it looked hard to paint while another laughed about their moon resembling a banana.
Myka Moon, 8, who was studying the van Gogh painting projected on the board, said she really liked working on the moon project for the art show because of her last name.
Glass is a big fan of van Gogh and said she loves being able to share her favorite artists with her students.
“And it just feels really good to be recognized,” she said of receiving an award for a job that she enjoys.
Glass lives in West Middlesex with her husband and their two sons, and she is expecting her third child this fall.
To learn more about Artsonia, visit www.artsonia.com
For more information about Mercer Area School District, visit www.mercer.k12.pa.us
