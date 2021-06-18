Monday night’s vote to raise property taxes in the Grove City Area School District was not unanimous, but the measure was approved.
The motion to raise taxes by 2.02 mills for the 2021-22 school year passed 5 to 3 with Scott Somora, Lee McCracken and Augie Hurst voting against it.
That brings real estate taxes from 63.98 to 66 mills. Those who voted “yes” were board President Doug Gerwick, Vice President Ryan Thomas, Dr. Constance Nichols, Heather Baker and Patty Wilson. Dr. Armando Sciullo was absent.
The bulk of the budget discussion came during the motion calling for a vote of the overall spending plan of $45,718,336.
That passed 6 to 2 with Somora and McCracken voting “no.”
McCracken, chair of the finance committee, said he has made it pretty clear during the last few meetings that he didn’t think it was appropriate to pass a budget with a tax increase.
Every board member has to make their own decision, and the budget must be passed by June 30, he added.
Somora noted that the board could pass the budget itself on Monday without adopting the property tax rate.
The $45 million is reflective of a tax increase, and next year’s budget includes expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCracken said, adding that the board is basically authorizing administrators to spend that amount.
“I don’t feel it’s our job to micromanage,” he said.
Somora asked how close the district’s current budget is compared to the spending plan the board approved one year ago.
It will be “near balanced,” mainly because the district is transitioning into a new health care consortium, Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch said.
Over time, the board has made decisions that Somora didn’t agree with, Somora said. For example, the board decided that the district couldn’t continue using the former Highland Primary Center, which is being leased to the Grove City YMCA.
Debt service for the renovations and addition at Hillview Elementary School won’t be paid off until 2047, and enrollment has gone down by about 2 percent per year over the past few years, he said.
The district should have considered putting a moratorium on hiring, Somora said, adding that he doesn’t think the assistant elementary principal needed to be replaced earlier this year.
The district has improved its standings in local, regional and national rankings, though some people think the administrators are overpaid, Gerwick said.
The administrators helped get staff and students back into the school buildings this past school year, and they helped improve those rankings.
“These gentleman are getting us back to the top,” Gerwick said, referring to Finch and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Joshua Weaver.
The district offers 16 advanced placement classes, which can’t be done if staff is cut, and smaller class sizes benefit students.
The 2.02-mill tax increase amounts to an extra $24 a year for the average property owner, Gerwick said.
If the board doesn’t raise taxes now, there will be a large deficit in the near future and an even higher property tax increase, he added.
“I’ll be voting to keep our kids moving forward,” he said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, board members approved the lease agreement with the district and YMCA for the Highland building.
The lease calls for a fee of $10 a month for 30 years.
McCracken asked about the district spending thousands of dollars on a parking lot improvement and traffic flow project in the area between the high school and Highland – a building that was initially slated for demolition because the board didn’t think it should continue to be used for students.
The Y is going to have to do its own building renovations, he added.
Finch said that project is for portions of district property that the Y won’t have access to; it does not include the parking lot across from Highland.
And the project plans long preceded talk of the Y lease, he said.
McCracken loves that the Y plans to expand its early childhood education programming, but he feels it looks like the district is spending money outside Highland to make it look better.
To an outsider not familiar with the parking lot project, it might not look good, especially since taxes are going up.
Thirty years is a long time, and after the lease is up, the district will still have a building that is at the end of its useful life, Somora said.
The board is hosting a special meeting at 6 p.m. June 23 to award a contract for the parking and traffic flow project.
The bids are being opened June 22, and work is expected to start July 1.
The special meeting will also include an update of the district’s health and safety plan in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will be conducted virtually. The agenda and connection information will be posted online at www.grovecity.k12.pa.us
