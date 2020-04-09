A Butler County business owner is on a mission to help nonprofit agencies that are struggling from of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emily Wilson of Forestville, who runs Identifying Design by Emily Wilson, is selling T-shirts she designed, with part of the proceeds going to Our Angels Attic in Slippery Rock and the Grove City Community Food Pantry.
Wilson said she appreciated what these organizations do and wanted to give back. Wilson spread the word on social media that she was interested in helping at least one small business or nonprofit entity.
“We are very much a part of the community,” she said of her family.
Our Angels Attic, owned by Patti Bicehouse, is a nonprofit clothing boutique run by volunteers, a staff that includes local residents who have intellectual disabilities.
Helping run the shop teaches clients valuable life skills, like working with the public, handling money and gaining independence, Bicehouse said when the store held its grand opening in July.
“She does a lot with the community,” Wilson said, citing Bicehouse’s work with local students, establishment of a space for artists to sell their work, and hosting a book club.
Our Angels Attic is closed because of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order that non-essential businesses close to help prevent the spread of the virus. Bicehouse said she is worried the shop will have to close permanently because it’s going so long without income.
There are just a few more days to buy the shirts supporting Our Angels Attic and the food pantry.
The shirts have designs reading, “We are all in this together,” which can be purchased from bonfire.com through these links: www.bonfire.com/keep-the-door-open-for-our-angels-attic and https://www.bonfire.com/grove-city-community-food-pantry
“So far I’ve had a lot of shares,” Wilson said of posting the links on social media.
People can support the organizations in other ways, like raising awareness about what they do, she said.
Sarah Ruff has started a GoFundMe campaign for Our Angels Attic, which has raised $400 of its $1,500 goal. The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ourangelsattic
Ruff, who lives in the Slippery Rock area, said she saw an opportunity to help a well-deserving person.
“To see a place like that have to lose its opportunity to bring good things to the community broke my heart,” she said.
Bicehouse said she is overwhelmed by the support because it shows the importance of loving your neighbor and the strength of the human spirit.
“It’s nice to know we are all going to get wet when it rains, but there will always be someone that remembered to bring the big umbrella,” she said.
