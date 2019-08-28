Pre-school story time is hosted at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Harrisville Borough Building, 117 S. Main St.
The weekly event is free and is sponsored by the Slippery Rock Library.
Harrisville VFD Sportman’s Night
Mark your calendars for Harrisville VFD Sportman’s Night Sept. 14 at the Harrisville VFD.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the first drawing at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $12 in advance from any member and $15 at the door.
Featured is the cash and gun raffle for this 21-year-old and older event.
Bowling for a Cause
The Hertzhog family and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will hold a “Bowling for a Cause” from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Coffaros’s Pizza in Slippery Rock.
For every game bowled $5 will be donated to the cause.
Borough meeting
The Harrisville borough meeting will be held on Tuesday as Labor Day is the first Monday of the month.
Meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
