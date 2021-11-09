Inez M., 73, of Grove City. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (11-2-21) in CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday (11-3-21) at Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Main St., Grove City. Online condolences may be sent to cunninghamfhgc.…