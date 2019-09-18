MERCER – On the morning that single-point entry and security screening arrived at the Mercer County Courthouse, county Commissioner Matt McConnell made a grim assessment of the action.
“The terrorists won,’’ he said.
When county employees, jurors and visitors arrived at the courthouse Monday morning, they found only one entrance open, with a wait to go through an X-ray machine. Sheriff’s deputies searched bags and used wands to screen people who set off the detection device.
The new procedure came as a surprise to employees, and it was meant to be, said McConnell.
“We didn’t want anybody to try something on Friday if they found out about it,’’ he said.
Mercer’s courthouse had been one of the last county government facilities in Pennsylvania with multiple entrances and no security screening devices. County officials, including McConnell, had resisted the trend for years. Thomas Dobson, Mercer County’s former president judge, had opposed the additional security measures.
Dobson retired in 2017 and his replacement, Common Pleas Court President Judge Robert Yeatts, began to advocate for single-point entry and security screening at the courthouse. County Commissioner Tim McGonigle said Yeatts’ opinion swayed him in favor of establishing additional security.
However, the issue came to a head in August when a Sharon man was charged with offenses stemming from allegations that he threatened to detonate an explosive device in the courthouse.
Commissioner Scott Boyd announced Aug. 29 that he planned to support enhanced security measures, breaking the deadlock between McGonigle and McConnell. On Sept. 5, the commissioners voted to explore security options, including single-point entry and a screening station.
“Matt got ahold of me Friday and said, ‘We’re not going to push this any further,’ “ McGonigle said.
Over the weekend, county employees converted the courthouse’s south entrance — the building’s only handicapped-accessible door — into its only entrance.
The county had previously purchased walk-through and scan detectors for use in high-profile court cases where court officials thought violence might break out. The devices were moved to the bottom floor of the courthouse where four county sheriff deputies stood watch.
Starting Monday morning, everyone entering the courthouse will turn left into the screening facility. Until the security measures were implemented, people going into the building could have turned left or right after going through two sets of double doors. The right-side hallway will be permanently blocked.
McGonigle credited Sheriff Roni Shilling and the county maintenance staff for making all the necessary changes in time.
“They teamed up and figured out a way to get it implemented,” McGonigle said.
McGonigle said he supported the decision to implement security immediately, but indicated he was not a part of that formal decision.
“I would say it was Commissioners McConnell and Boyd who made the decision,’’ McGonigle said. “I found out about this decision by cell phone by Commissioner McConnell at 4:22 p.m. Friday. But I’ve said all along I supported this.’’
While Boyd said Yeatts’ opinion played a role in the the decision to increase security, county commissioners had to have the final say.
“Courts have a say on what happens on floors two and three where the actual courtrooms are,’’ he said. “The whole building security is up to the commissioners.’’
McConnell estimated the annual cost for courthouse security will be around $500,000. But he added commissioners would have to work with the sheriff’s department on the manning needs for security.
Boyd said it might be possible to cover part of the cost through the Pennsylvania court system.
John Logan, the county’s fiscal director, said he would check into options to control the cost.
“It’s important to know how we’re going to pay for this,’’ Logan said. “That’s something that needs discussed with the commissioners.’’
No photos were allowed of the metal detector or scanner – which are of the type commonly seen at airports.
“And we’re going to make that permanent,’’ McConnell said. “We don’t want to give out information on the kind of security we have.’’
Mercer County Treasurer Amber White said things went reasonably well on the first day.
“It was a little bumpy today,’’ she said. “It can only get better from here on out.’’
McGonigle said he understood that the move caught some courthouse employees by surprise, but the security measures would improve working conditions in the long run.
The commissioners are watching the early implementation, McGonigle said, and officials will “tweak” procedures to make the process safe and cost-effective.
“We just ask that the general public be patient,” he said.
