Edna Lucille, 86, Grove City. Calling hours: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday (9-16-19) in CUNNING-HAM FUNERAL HOME, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City. Service: 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with Rev. Willard Morse officiating. Burial: Crestview Memorial Park Inc., Grove City.