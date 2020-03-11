Slippery Rock University officials announced Wednesday afternoon that the school will extend spring break for students through March 29 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While there are no cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, in western Pennsylvania, school leaders say the action is a proactive approach to ensuring student health and safety, said William Behre, SRU president.
When classes resume, they may be conducted online, and the semester will follow a condensed format.
Some staff members will still report to campus in the coming weeks, but most services and facilities will be closed, Behre said.
All campus events scheduled through March 29 have been canceled.
More information will be available in the March 14 edition of Allied News.
