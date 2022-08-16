GROVE CITY — The popular Saturday Science program that Homer Christie ran at Grove City High School for more than 50 years is having a one-day revival.
“We’ve got so many little things to do,” he said of preparing for this Saturday.
That’s when he’ll be hosting two Saturday Science sessions: one for the GCHS Class of 1967’s 55th reunion and one for community members.
He is excited to visit the high school and spend time in his former science classroom, where he also held the special Saturday program for students.
The program was started in 1960 by then-superintendent Dr. Jack Hettrick with Christie leading the class.
Christie retired from teaching in 1986; he spent a total of 40 years teaching science and 51 years with Saturday Science.
He visited his old classroom in late May. It’s where Nate Barber now teaches science.
Barber is just one of many of Christie’s former students who gained a better appreciation for science because of his lessons.
“He’s a really good teacher,” Christie said of Barber.
Christie was holding his white lab coat stitched with the “Saturday Science” logo and his old copy of “Elements of Chemistry.”
Barber is looking forward to being part of the special sessions, where attendees will conduct a science experiment under Christie’s instruction.
The idea for the one-day program came about when members of the Class of 1967 were planning the 55th reunion.
Alumni including Denny Patterson and Mary Ellen Margolis had touched base with Christie and came up with the idea to have Saturday Science as part of the reunion activities.
Word started to spread, which led to the second session for community members, and it filled up quickly, Christie said.
Patterson has fond memories of Christie’s classes and Saturday Science.
“He’s on my list of ‘top five,’” he said of all of the teachers he’s had.
Patterson, who lives in Knightdale, N.C., and is retired from the Associated Press, where he worked as the statehouse correspondent, said Christie was a great teacher because he had a lot of patience.
He recalled a Saturday Science session when he was in ninth grade. The class made gunpowder and burned it off a little bit at a time.
Patterson stuck his spoon into the gunpowder, not knowing a spark remained on the utensil. There was a small explosion.
“It scared the daylights out of everybody... We can laugh about it now,” Patterson said, noting that no one was hurt.
Christie still teases him about it, sneaking a “boom” into the conversation whenever they talk to each other.
The Saturday Science group also took field trips and had other opportunities that went beyond the classroom, Patterson said. He knows that Christie was the inspiration behind some of his classmates’ careers, like Dr. John McMichael, who is now a medical researcher.
Christie had a way of making his students feel important, and Patterson recalled that Hettrick wanted to encourage more science lessons in the wake of the Soviet Union’s launch of the Sputnik satellite.
At home in Grove City, Christie and his daughter Carol Ritter — also one of his students — said that they think Saturday Science was such a success because it was hands-on and had support from the school district and community.
And they are constantly reminded what kind of impact it had on so many students. While out and about in the community, Christie and his loved ones encounter people on a regular basis who either took Saturday Science or know someone who did.
“He definitely has his fan club,” Ritter said.
There were Saturday Science shirts years ago, and now anyone can buy merchandise with the logo.
The Grove City screenprinter Ithen USA has launched an official merchandise line for Saturday Science.
There are T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, sweatpants, aprons and more. There’s also a plush bath robe, which Christie requested.
The shop can be found online at i.ithenusa.com/gchssaturdayscience
Christie, an Army veteran who turns 99 at the end of the month, has his own good memories of teaching generations of families.
He loves hearing from former students and can’t wait to see some of them again along with some new faces.
He’ll even have a special treat: his specialty, homemade cinnamon rolls.
“It’s a lot of fun going back to school,” he said.
Christie isn’t one to put the spotlight on himself, but the impact he’s had is still evident in the high school today.
A plaque in the hallway next to his former classroom bears his likeness; the science wing is named for Christie.
It was dedicated in 2014 by the Class of 1963 “with profound gratitude” for Christie, “whose commitment to showing students the excitement of scientific discovery has been exhibited here since 1946.”
