HARRISVILLE American Legion Auxiliary 852 will host a soup supper today from 5:30 p.m. until sold out at the American Legion Post.
The cost for two bowls of soup and dessert/or a quart takeout is $6. Members will be take preorders for takeout. To place a preorder call 814-786-7141.
Soups available to eat in are potato with ham, vegetable, chicken noodle, hamburger chowder, chili, wedding and cheddar broccoli. Soups available for takeout are wedding, chicken noodle, ham and bean, cheeseburger and stuffed cabbage.
Borough meeting news
Dog licenses for 2020 are now available at the borough office Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the law to have a dog licensed and have current rabies vaccinations.
Armstrong Cable has announced an increase for their services. Residents should receive notices of the increase.
A resident complained of dog waste not being picked up. There is a local ordinance for owners to dispose of the waste properly or be subject to a fine. Reminders of this ordinance will go out in the next newsletter.
The council will end their website maintenance agreement and will create a new one that does not charge the borough. This is a savings of more than $300 per year.
A sheriff sale has been posted for 409 Houston Ave. and will be placed for sale on March 20.
Borough council voted to replace the failing generator at the pump station, as well as remove the old tank. Both projects were inspected by the sanitation and engineering contractor EADS Group, and a report was provided to council.
The next borough meeting is 7 p.m. March 2 at the borough building.
January police report
The report included: eight warnings, six citations, 23 complaints and three assists.
There was one summary plea and three hearings held for court.
January fire calls
There were 12 assists, one medical assist, two motor vehicle accidents and one public service call for a total of 39 hours and 5 minutes of total man-hours.
New Rotary forming
A sub-branch of the Slippery Rock Rotary for Harrisville and Boyers is being formed. The next meeting will be at the Family Tradition Restaurant in Harrisville.
Salvation Army thank-you
Linda McDowell, kettle chairperson for the Harrisville Unit of the Salvation Army, thanks the community for donated time, or anyone who supported the 2019 Red Kettle Drive financially.
The holiday season collected $8,660 in Harrisville. The bell-ringing is not a paid position, and the weather does not always cooperate, but many donated time.
“It’s only through the support of the army behind the army,” she said.
