Grove City Area School District officials have announced a change in the way snow days are handled.
If the school buildings close because of inclement weather through the end of the school year, the district will pivot to a fully remote instructional model, according to a notice that went out to families on Monday.
That model would follow the setup that was used between Thanksgiving and Christmas and the new initiative that calls for all students and teachers to attend classes remotely on Fridays.
The current school calendar includes snow make-up days, but this adjustment would help the continuity of education remain consistent and efficient.
Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Finch touched on the issue during Monday night’s school board meeting, saying that it’s not just about the weather.
If building access is restricted for any reason, the community needs to be informed.
The district is working on improving those communications, and a dashboard is being created for the district’s website.
It will be updated weekly with information related to remote learning, building closures and more, he said.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, board members:
• Approved the district calendar for 2022-21. Aug. 30 is the first day of classes for students, and June 2 is the last day.
• Approved the proposal to grant an honorarium to Judy Dennis, the district’s technology director. She told board members that she appreciates their support.
• Approved a settlement of the Springfield Hospitality Group real estate tax assessment appeal for Marriott TownePlace Suites in Springfield Township.
For 2021 and 2022, the property’s assessment will be $983,600. In 2023 and 2024, it will be $1,240,300.
• Learned from Finch that Gabriel Nichols, son of board member Dr. Constance Nichols, has signed his intent with West Point
• Noted the next board meetings: 7 p.m. March 1 is the work session and standing committee meeting, and the voting meeting is 7 p.m. March 8.
Meetings are held virtually and connection information and the agenda can be found online at www.grovecity.k12.pa.us
