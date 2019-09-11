SLIPPERY ROCK – The public is invited to three meetings to share their thoughts on renovation plans for all of Slippery Rock Area School District’s buildings.
“They are truly focused on feedback from community members,” Superintendent Dr. Alfonso Angelucci said of the school board.
Each charrette will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. Today, Sept. 11, is the registration deadline.
The first meeting is set for Sept. 18 at the high school – the discussion will focus on that building.
The Oct. 16 meeting will be held at Slippery Rock Area Elementary School, where the group will talk about that building and also Moraine Elementary School in Prospect.
The third and final session is planned for Nov. 20 at the middle school – that building will be the main topic.
Before each meeting, there will be self-guided tours through each building starting at 5:15 p.m., giving visitors a chance to check out areas they may not see on a regular basis.
Several meetings have been held over the past year to start the process of taking a closer look at the district’s facilities, Angelucci said.
School board members will be tasked with deciding what direction to take with construction projects, like determining whether renovations or building additions are needed, for example.
In the meantime, they’re seeking as much input as possible from the district’s staff, parents, residents and students.
They’ve also agreed to use Eckles Architecture and Engineering, New Castle, to complete a feasibility study and to help facilitate the information-gathering process, Angelucci said.
An Eckles representative will lead the three meetings, and Angelucci is hoping for a thoughtful conversation between the architect and public.
While it’s too soon to set a construction timeline or lay out specific plans, Angelucci noted that there have been concerns about space at Area Elementary, and the high school building itself.
Students are encouraged to attend the meetings, along with members of the public who have experience in fields like construction, security, engineering and architecture.
“We would welcome that,” he said.
The most recent large-scale projects within the district have included upgrades to the football stadium, and the closure of Har-Mer Elementary School in Harrisville, both in 2014.
Those who plan on attending the meetings are asked to RSVP by visiting the Slippery Rock Area School District website at www.slipperyrock.k12.pa.us and clicking on the “Community” tab at the top of the homepage, then clicking on the “Building and Renovation Charrette” tab to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.