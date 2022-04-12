BRIEFLY
• Mercer County Council of Republican Women will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday (4-19-22) at Mercer County Republican headquarters, 124 S. Diamond St., Mercer.
The program is a one-hour candidate forum allowing the GOP candidates for the Pennsylvania Republican state committee to speak. The state board is responsible for the rules governing the Pennsylvania GOP. Candidates are Gage Bartholomew, Ann Coleman, Jared Grandy, Jim Richardson, Jerry Stumpff and Julie Swartfager. Mercer County will be represented by three of these candidates elected at the May 17 primary.
All residents are invited to attend the meeting regardless of membership.
Ann Coleman is the president of the Republican women. For information call 724-456-3366.
