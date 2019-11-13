DURING Jackson Center Presbyterian Church’s worship hour on Sunday, Carl Winklevoss was remembered.
He would have observed his 100th birthday recently. He died in 2008. It was always very evident that Carl cared deeply for the Jackson Center community.
He was a lifetime member and very active in the local church. The Jackson Center Cemetery, across the road from the church, has its roots back to 1842, prior to the Civil War. In 1971, the cemetery association was incorporated, and Carl was one of the officers. He also served on the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Board, the latter cemetery at the edge of town. He was a charter member of the Jackson Center Volunteer Fire Company.
When something needed to be done, Carl would see to it that the problem was solved. Carl was a driver for the Lakeview Area Meals on Wheels, a very active Stoneboro Lions Club member, and during the Stoneboro Fair, Carl, a fair board member, would be seen all over the grounds riding his motorized cart, making sure all went well for the community folks.
Carl enjoyed cars. He attended the Indianapolis 500 race each spring. Along with his brother “Jake,” he owned and operated Keystone Garage in town for many years. Then, along with other family members, Carl started Interstate Auto Auction, now Adessa, a short distance out of Jackson Center.
Carl was a town pillar and remembering him on his 100th birthday was a privilege. His daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kay and David Miller, reside in Greenville.
•
Also, during the church’s worship hour, Rev. Charles Crane said a prayer for all active and retired veterans. At the service in observance of Veteran’s Day, veterans recognized were: Mike Kerr, Air Force; George Bert, Army; and Rev. Crane, who was a Navy chaplain and also with the Marines.
The morning choir, consisting of Nancy Horn, Mary Crane, June Montgomery, Harriet McLaughlin, George Bert, the Rev. Richard Horn, retired, and Rev. Crane sang “Speak His Name’ accompanied by pianist Jane Buckley.
•
Helping Hands pantry, Stoneboro, suggests the following donations for November: brown sugar, canned pineapple, instant potatoes, tea bags, hot cocoa mix, stuffing, sauerkraut, peanut butter, jelly, oatmeal, spaghetti and sauce, bar soap, facial tissue, and deodorant.
•
At the Mercer County Historical Society headquarters, 119 South Pitt St., Mercer, two new books by Mark S. Painter are being offered for sale as a set or can be purchased individually: “Mercer County Pennsylvania in the American Civil War Volume 1 (1860-1863) and Volume II, (1864-1865 and Beyond.) Both volumes each have 300-plus pages of first-hand documents.
Bill Philson, executive director of the society, said these books are a must-have for any Civil War buff or reader of history who is interested in learning the true ways of life during the early to mid-1860s in small town America.
Each book is $24.99 plus tax and shipping online, or at the society headquarters, $24.99 plus tax and shipping if needed. As a set, the two volumes cost $45, tax included, plus shipping if needed.
