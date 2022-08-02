POLICE NEWS
State police
• Andrew Hostetler, 19, New Wilmington and a a 16-year-old girl were charged with underage drinking after an incident reported at 8:37 p.m. July 17 in the 400 block of New Castle Mercer Road, Wilmington Township, police said. Police said they caught them drinking alcoholic beverages.
• An 87-year-old Grove City man was the victim of a theft by deception incident after the incident reported at 4:24 p.m. July 19 on Black Run Road, Liberty Township, police said. Police said he was deceived into thinking that his family member was in an accident that injured a pregnant female and the family member needed cash to get out of jail. A man came to his home and took $9,000, police said.
• Robert Lee Blanco, 56, Jamestown, was charged with harassment after an incident reported at 7:33 a.m. July 20, police said. Police said he hit the victim with the back of his right hand, causing a small red mark on the victim’s left eye.
• Someone found a drone in the yard of a residence around 3 p.m. July 20 near San Chez Trail, Coolspring Township, police said. To claim, contact state police at 724-662-6162, reference incident No. PA22-945194.
• A known 33-year-old Mercer man, whose name was not released, discharged a firearm into an unoccupied structure while hunting groundhogs, damaging property worth $1,310, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
