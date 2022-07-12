GROVE CITY – Andrew Miller is lucky to be alive following an attack that led to a coma and multiple surgeries.
“I had a 20 percent chance,” the Grove City man said of his prognosis for survival.
Miller, 26, was stabbed multiple times during a May 3 incident in Pine Township. The suspect, Varick Vanistendael, 46, of Slippery Rock, surrendered to police after a nine-hour standoff at his home.
Miller was on his way home from work that night and stopped at convenience store, where he encountered Vanistendael – a former acquaintance of Miller’s family.
As Miller drove home, his vehicle was behind Vanistendael’s vehicle. The suspect stopped suddenly on South Center Street Extension and stabbed Miller, who was getting out of his vehicle, according to court documents.
Miller was able to drive himself home, where his fiancée, Chelsea Hooper, called 911. He doesn’t remember everything that followed; he passed out because he had lost so much blood.
While Miller and his loved ones await the next court date – Vanistendael, who is free on bond, is set to be arraigned Aug. 16 by Mercer County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel P. Wallace – he is taking his recovery one day at a time and is overwhelmed by the support coming from friends, family, co-workers and community members.
“It really blows my mind,” he said by phone on Monday.
He was released from a Pittsburgh hospital last week and is very glad to be home with Hooper and their son Harrison, 6.
Miller, who is still experiencing some complications like possible permanent nerve damage, is hoping he’ll feel well enough this weekend to check out a benefit being organized in his honor.
“I’m hoping for a really good turnout,” Leslie Newburn said.
The Slippery Rock woman is a longtime family friend, and she started brainstorming as soon as she learned what happened to Miller.
“He’s a good person she said,” describing him as “outgoing and happy-go-lucky.”
A 100-mile poker run to help Miller pay for medical bills is set for Saturday with the Mustang Bar, 711 Wilson Ave., Mercer, serving as the start and end points.
Registration will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and there will be food, 50/50 raffles and an auction with dozens of prizes.
While the poker run is geared toward motorcycles, other motor vehicles are welcome to join, said Jeremy Tidd, Newburn’s stepfather.
Drivers pay a $20 registration fee. Each passenger who wants a poker hand pays $10.
From the Mustang Bar, the poker run will stop at Koehler Brewing Company in Grove City, the Beer Garden in Petrolia, Allegheny Grille in Foxburg, Trails to Ales II in Franklin and the Garage Bar in Jackson Center.
Participants will get one playing card at each stop plus a scorecard; up to two more cards for $5 each can be purchased at the Mustang Bar to increase chances of winning.
Prizes will be given for for categories like “Best Hand” and “Worst Hand,” Tidd said.
After the poker run itself, folks will gather at the Mustang Bar. Tidd’s mother-in-law, Kathy Lumley, will be offering a taco bar to participants from her food truck, Nacho Mama’s Tacos n’ More.
Other food items will be sold, and the 50/50 raffles will drawn every time the amount hits $200, Tidd said.
Tidd, Newburn and others have been busy collecting items to be auctioned, and they welcome more contributions.
Auction prizes include tickets for Cedar Point and the Erie Seawolves, wine baskets, kids’ items, pet gear, jewelry, gift cards for local businesses and more, Newburn said.
Newburn and Tidd are grateful for the businesses, organizations and individuals helping with the event, especially Timber Creek Tap and Table.
Miller had been working at the Springfield Township restaurant for the past six years, most recently as a team leader.
He is currently unable to work but said his Timber Creek family has been amazing.
“I’m realizing how much support I have,” he said.
Word about the event has spread quickly, and Saturday’s weather forecast is looking favorable so far, Miller said.
He continues to regain his strength as he works hard on physical therapy. He was relatively healthy before the attack, which helped speed up his progress, though he did have complications while in the hospital.
Miller was put in a medically-induced coma for one month, he contracted the {span}bacteria{/span}l infection MRSA, and he went into respiratory failure three times.
“Every day was something different,” he said.
He has stab wounds on his side and back, and several other wounds from procedures like draining excess blood from his chest.
Each day presents a new challenge, and Miller has started praying more.
“I believed that there was somebody up there,” Miller said of his recovery.
And while he’s disappointed to be out of work and missed out on Harrison’s kindergarten graduation and some summer fun, he has been able to spend more time with his son.
“He’s been a big help,” Miller said.
For more information about the poker run, visit “Andrew Miller Benefit Poker Run” on Facebook, or call Leslie Newburn at 724-967-6797 or Jeremy Tidd at 570-407-3226.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.