BRIEFLY
Plans shared for Springfield Township bridge project
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — PennDOT’s plans to replace a bridge in Springfield Township are now available for public viewing.
The bridge carries U.S. Route 19 over Johnston Run, also known as Hunters Run, and it’s adjacent to Rachel’s Roadhouse restaurant.
Plans can be viewed online at penndot.pa.gov/RegionalOffices/district-1, where there is also a digital form to submit questions and concerns until June 2.
Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Boyer-Krantz at chboyer@pa.gov or 814-678-7379.
The existing steel single-span bridge with a single span concrete bridge will be replaced with a bridge that has two, 11-foot lanes and five-foot shoulders; that’s six feet narrower than the current bridge.
There will also be new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings. Work is set for the 2024 construction season, and it will take about nine months to complete.
Temporary traffic signals will be set up for motorists to alternate using a single lane. Patrons will still be able to access Rachel’s.
The current bridge was built in 1928 and its condition is considered “poor.” About 3,000 vehicles use the bridge daily.
The project is funded in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is bringing about $23.7 million in additional funding to northwest region
Displaying the plans also gives the public a chance to comment on the project’s potential effect on cultural resources related to the National Historic Preservation Act.
Watch out for PennDOT line painting
MERCER COUNTY — Line-painting season has started in Pennsylvania, and PennDOT is reminding drivers to not follow too closely behind the equipment on the road.
In PennDOT’s District 1, which covers Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Warren and Venango counties, there are two paint trucks that paint more than 7,700 miles of lines each year, as weather permits, starting with the interstates.
Motorists who encounter the line-painting equipment are asked to stay back at least 500 feet; don’t drive on the wet paint; don’t pass the trucks in a paint train; and be patient as the paint truck will pull over periodically to let traffic pass.
Weather conditions often affect how quickly line paint will dry. Under ideal temperatures and humidity, the average time for the paint to be no track is 90 to 120 seconds. During the early spring and late fall, it can take several more minutes for the paint to completely dry.
