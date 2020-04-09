FINDLEY TOWNSHIP — A Pittsburgh man died Saturday evening when his motorcycle crashed as he drove from Interstate 79 to Interstate 80.
Thomas L. Sheran, 56, was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the accident scene by a deputy coroner from Mercer County, state police said in a news release.
Sheran was exiting I-79 south in Findley Township around 5:30 p.m., preparing to enter I-80 west. Police said his motorcycle went off the east side of the ramp, then hit a ditch and a tree.
He was wearing a helmet, police said.
