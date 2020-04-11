Pitt med school leading trial process

PITTSBURGH — If, as Dr. Derek Angus suggested Thursday, finding the best treatment for COVID-19 is like betting on a horse race, he’s figured out a way to improve the odds.
Angus, chairman of the department of Critical Care Medicine at UPMC and a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, is leading a global effort to test the effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments, including one championed by President Donald Trump. In what medical researchers call adaptive trials, Angus and a team at the University of Pittsburgh are trying out several of what he characterized as hundreds of possible treatments, using artificial intelligence to boil down test results and focus on the therapies that work.
“We’re going to have patients move efficiently and safely to the treatments doing best,” he said Thursday during a press conference to promote the new trial process. “Poor performing treatments are discarded quickly and efficiently, and physicians are always betting on the winning horse.”
The process, called REMAP, takes results of multiple trials carried out simultaneously, with fewer patients and at less cost than traditional trials.
Researchers from around the world – Angus specifically mentioned London, Amsterdam and Melbourne Thursday – are going to provide data for the trials. COVID-19 patients at UPMC hospitals will be able to consent to participate in the trials, which will include the use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug promoted by the president.
Even though there is no conclusive evidence that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19, Trump has promoted streamlining the process of using it on patients. Angus said REMAP is an effort to find a compromise between a “just do it” approach and the traditional, cautious trial process.
“We at UPMC are thinking there has to be a middle path,” he said. “We have to be able to learn efficiently while taking care of patients.”
The clinical trial development marked the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine’s second ground-breaking COVID-19 related development in seven days. Last week, two doctors from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine announced success of a potential vaccine in tests on mice.
In both cases, doctors said they were able to capitalize on work they had done during previous epidemics to make rapid advancements on fighting the current pandemic. Angus said he and other researchers had worked on H1N1 treatments during the 2009-10 pandemic, but the testing process was so slow that the threat had dissipated on its own before effective treatments could be developed.
So Angus, working as part of an international collaboration, had began the process of developing REMAP even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The process was adapted after the outbreak to include treatments for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, known as novel coronavirus. The group published its findings today in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society medical journal.
REMAP-CAP will allow researchers to test multiple treatments simultaneously with fewer patients and at lower costs than traditional trials, Angus said.
“In a pandemic, doctors will not have the time to debate the pros and cons of every possible clinical trial,” he said. “By building this one-stop solution at the point of care, we are rolling out an approach that can assure that every patient admitted with COVID-19 can, if they choose to, be enrolled in the program.”
With the approach championed by the University of Pittsburgh, patients in the trials can be moved from treatments that aren’t working to therapies that are proving effective, or to new drugs as they become available, Angus said.
Angus and colleagues at Austin, Texas-based Berry Consultants are leading the UPMC-REMAP-COVID-19 trial.
