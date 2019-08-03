Ten deactivated Perkins restaurant locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio – including one in Crawford County – may get a new owner this month.
Perkins restaurants in Mercer County – Hermitage, Greenville and Grove City – are not part of the deal.
According to U.S. Bankruptcy Court documents obtained by the Tribune, Marc Group LLC of Pennsylvania may acquire the 10 locations to settle a dispute with 5171 Campbells Land Co. LLC (CLC) of Rankin over which company owns Perkins restaurant franchises in the region.
The 10 deactivated Perkins franchise locations Marc Group LLC may obtain are Titusville, Erie’s west side, Warren, New Castle and Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania; and Ashtabula, Brooklyn, Canfield, Canton and Conneaut in Ohio.
CLC, which operated 27 Perkins franchise locations, filed for Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy protection to reorganize its debts on July 8 after it was sued in federal court in Tennessee by Perkins’ corporate parent for breach of contract.
Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC (PMC) of Memphis, Tenn., Perkins’ corporate parent, sued CLC in June for failing to pay more than $2.1 million in royalties, marketing contributions and transfer fees. PMC received a temporary restraining order from federal court in Tennessee to stop CLC from using the Perkins name on CLC’s restaurants.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved a stipulation and consent order between CLC and PMC on July 19. Under that court order CLC must stop calling the 10 locations listed above Perkins restaurants and remove all Perkins signs and identification.
Under the order, CLC still is allowed to operate its other locations, including Meadville, Clarion, Corry, Erie’s east and south sides as well as Greenville, Grove City and Hermitage as Perkins.
Also under the order, PMC may enter into new Perkins license agreements with other operators for any or all of CLC’s 27 locations.
Marc Group LLC of Pennsylvania, which claims it is the actual owner of CLC’s Perkins licensing agreements, had until Monday to file any objection over the CLC/PMC stipulation and consent order but didn’t do so.
Instead, Marc filed a motion with U.S. Bankruptcy Court asking for a status conference hearing, saying that would facilitate its possible acquisition of the 10 decommissioned Perkins locations. That hearing is Wednesday at U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Pittsburgh.
In court documents, Marc Group claims it’s the rightful owner to the region’s Perkins franchises since CLC is not properly registered with the Pennsylvania Department of State Corporation Bureau and not a legal entity under the law.
In January 2018, CLC bought the 27 Perkins franchise restaurants from Unique Ventures Group LLC of Meadville, the previous operator, for $7.8 million at a U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing in Erie. Unique Ventures had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2017 to reorganize its debts.
CNHI News Service
