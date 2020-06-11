Two local organizations are preparing to serve hundreds of chicken dinners this Sunday in the Grove City area.
BeLoved Mercy Ministries and Knights of Columbus Grove City Council 3658 are hosting a community dinner starting at noon June 14.
The meals – a community outreach project in response to the COVID-19 pandemic – will be distributed until 3 p.m. or until they run out.
Volunteers are planning to plate up about 900 meals, with 340 going to frontline workers, said Dennis Sansotta, a trustee with the ministry. Those meals will be delivered.
The rest of the to-go meals can be picked up by community members at the Church of the Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St. Extension, Pine Township.
The line will start in the church parking lot and end at the neighboring Knights of Columbus.
People can remain in their vehicles, and volunteers will hand off the food, practicing social distancing guidelines, Sansotta said.
There are no requirements or eligibility guidelines for families and individuals to receive the meals.
Sansotta and Vicky Wagner, a church staff member, wanted to give back to the community after seeing similar events take place in the Mercer County area.
“The two of us put our heads together,” he said.
Each meal includes a quarter barbecued chicken, potatoes and green beans.
Volunteers will deliver some of the meals to employees at local nursing and personal care homes, Superior Ambulance, Grove City police, and AHN Grove City.
“We’ve got everything covered,” Sansotta said.
Several church members will be singing and playing instruments to entertain people while they wait.
Donations will be accepted, and those funds will go to BeLoved Mercy Ministries, which helps families in the Grove City Area School District who need housing assistance.
