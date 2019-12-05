A Slippery Rock Community Library fundraiser will give the public a closer look at several homes decorated for the holidays.
“And the library will be decorated for Christmas,” said Karen Pierce, library director.
The inaugural Holiday Houses at the Rock is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Ticket holders will start at the library, 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock, where they’ll receive a brochure with information including the addresses of the four homes that are part of the tour.
Visitors will be split into groups so that they are spread out – instead of everyone visiting one home at the same time, Pierce said.
Tickets are $10 and can be bought in advance at the library or Berkshire Hathaway in Slippery Rock.
“There are still plenty left,” she said.
The featured properties in the Slippery Rock area are: the home of Dr. William Behre, Slippery Rock University’s president; the Applebutter Inn; a home in Poplar Forest; and a home known as the “Hawke Cottage.”
Pierce contacted all four families to see if they’d be interested in showcasing their homes for a holiday fundraiser.
“Everybody right away said ‘yes,’” she said.
Many people have never visited the home of the SRU president, which is located on campus. The tour will be a fun way for community members to interact with the university.
A lot of local residents haven’t spent time at the Applebutter Inn, which provides overnight lodging. The business is currently for sale, and Pierce wonders if any interested buyers will come and check it out.
“It’s a great place for families to stay over the holidays,” she said.
The Poplar Forest home is owned by Dawn Tucci, and the cottage, which is located near Slippery Rock Creek, is owned by Tim and Terry Ankeny.
The Ankenys also own a home-based bakery, and both of those homes have been part of the library’s garden tour in recent years.
The home tours will be set up like an open house, allowing visitors to see holiday decor in the main rooms.
Pierce reminds folks to be courteous, and to treat the homes as they would want others to treat their own.
She hopes that visitors get inspired to decorate their homes.
The library may schedule a second home tour if enough people are interested. Another garden tour is likely to be organized.
“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback over the years,” she said.
Pierce thanked Berkshire Hathaway and library volunteers for helping with the event, which will benefit library programming.
She added that home tour attendees will be able to vote on their favorite holiday tree for the “Community Choice” award.
Six decorated trees that were part of Slippery Rock’s light-up night will be on display at the library.
Slippery Rock Community Library is at 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock. It is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com or find “Slippery Rock Community Library” on Facebook.
