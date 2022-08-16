NEW WILMINGTON – It’s back, even though it never really left.
On Sunday, Living Word Church officially returned to New Wilmington, 48 years after it was founded and 17 since it had become the New Wilmington campus of Victory Christian Center.
Victory itself was formerly known as the Coitsville (Ohio) Assembly of God until the 1978 arrival of Bishop David and Kathy Thomas, who built it into an eight-campus megachurch, with locations in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, including New Castle and New Wilmington. However, the bishop — now in his 70s — recently retired, and in the wake of his announcement, Victory is “unmulti-siting,” with each worship site becoming an independent church.
The New Castle campus, under Pastor Alonzo Waters, is now Fresh Wind Ministries, and will hold its official launch next month.
In New Wilmington, the congregation is returning to the name Living Word, which it took when it was founded in 1974 and retained until it merged with Victory in 2005.
At the most basic level, Pastor Rob Cypher said, the name is the only thing that is changing.
“That’s the uniqueness of us,” said Cypher, who was called as Living Word’s youth pastor in 1980 and became senior pastor in 1997. “We were not a multi-site where we used video feed-in and had one main preacher at all the campuses. Every campus had its own pastor that preached and a worship team that did what they did. We would just do certain things together once in a while.
“So the look is pretty seamless. The big thing is you don’t see ‘Victory’ around and we don’t have Bishop Thomas coming in, which he would do on a regular basis. Still, that doesn’t mean he can’t ever be here in the future.”
Even though worship may look no different, Cypher said, there will be challenges and opportunities that returning to independence will foster.
“The beauty of the eight campuses was we had one administration, an excellent printing source, finances all being done that way,” he said. “That was a lot of good help to pastors, that they didn’t have to think about all of that. So, yeah, there were definitely pluses. Now we’ve had to form our own administration, our own elders, our own finances. That’s been a lot of work.”
And yet, becoming Living Word again, has its own set of pluses Cypher believes outweigh the minuses of leaving Victory.
“It’s a dream for me,” he said. “I started in 1980 as youth director and watched the church go. It’s kind of fun now, being where I’m at, that I can come back. I learned a lot from Victory and a lot of Bishop Thomas, but now, in this new season, we really get to dream: what does it look like?
“A lot of my energy was focused on the eight campuses and some of the work that took. I was limited in what I could do locally. But now that I don’t have that, I can really focus here. We’re looking at a village, we’re looking at missions more, looking at the church and how it will grow. It’s a very exciting time. Our heart now is to fully engage the younger generation, and how to get them to come on board more.”
Living Word, Cypher said, also will continue to provide chapel services to The Grove Senior Living Center, as well as serve as a site for Red Cross blood drives, a Medevac landing zone, an Amish health clinic and a community disaster relief shelter.
Living Word became the first Victory Christian Center satellite campus in 2005, and, at the time, was expected to be the only one. They were two healthy, vibrant congregations that opted to pool their strengths.
Other campuses, though, arrived in different fashion.
“We never thought it was going to be eight campuses,” Cypher said. “We thought it was just going to be the two of us together. Two churches, working back and forth – that’s how we dreamed.
“What actually happened, some of the AG churches had gotten small in size, maybe down to 20 or 30 people, and they would come to Victory and say, ‘Are you interested?’ … So we received probably three churches that way from the AG; they said, ‘Here’s the church, take it.’ and we took them over, and every one of them grew. Every one of them did well.”
Now, with “unmulti-siting” — a term Cyper and assistant pastor Bill Kirker like to use — in progress, some may view that eight-campus plan as an experiment that ultimately failed. Nothing, Cypher said, could be further from the truth.
“You have the negativity of some people saying, ‘Well this happened, or that happened, and it didn’t work,’” he said. “I can tell you from the inside, the truth is, there just wasn’t another David Thomas to lead it any more.
“I think that was God. I think that God saw the next steps that needed to be done.”
Someone asked Cypher if he were going through grieving over the dissolution.
“Of course there are some feelings of sadness,” he said. “We’ve met regularly over the years, and we have a good relationship with one another. That’s not the way it’s going to be in the future. We’re talking about meeting just once in a while.”
But, Kirker added, while the link may not be as direct as it has been, it won’t disappear.
“I’ve been an elder for a number of years on the finance committee with Victory,” he said. “I’m not going to be seeing all those pastors and other people. But nothing says I can’t take a Sunday off here and go to Warren (Ohio) or New Castle, or just to see them someplace else. That connection’s still there.”
Cypher agrees.
“There’s still going to be that camaraderie,” he said. “Even though we’re not connected, we love each other. We’re brothers.”
