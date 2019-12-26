New neighbor takes quickly to new home

Cody Hartle of Harrisville is an exceptional boy with a love of the police force and fire departments.
Most kids ask for numerous things for Christmas, but Cody got to meet Harrisville Police Department officers Alan Heller and Dan Anschutz and was given as special patch.
Many people at the Dollar General, Sheetz, Henry's Meat Market and Kozy Rest Kampground all know Cody. He loves to shop and visit locally. His buddies at Henry's call him “Taco Salad Guy” because he was on a mission there one day, shopping to get ingredients.
Cody is very compassionate and loves kids, especially his little nephews and older siblings.
Cody cheered for four years for Grove City football and cheer league and hopes to join Slippery Rock next year as he has recently moved to Harrisville.
When asked about Cody, his mother Jessica said, “Cody is Cody.” He loves music, dancing and entertaining people, along with his action figures, drumming, and singing. Cody lives with his younger sister, Chloe, and they fight like typical siblings, but they are fiercely protective of each other.
Besides cheer and his many entertaining traits Cody was on Mercer County Special Olympics bowling team last year.
When you meet Cody he leaves a lasting impression and lights up the room. If you see Cody out and about, say hello.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.