Pine Township Engine Company’s new ladder truck is officially in service.
The bright green 2021 Sutphen features a 75-foot ladder along with a variety of equipment, tools and functions, said Chief Levi Hipps.
“We have everything we need,” he said.
It’s essentially a combination of an older ladder truck and engine that the fire department had been using; those two trucks were manufactured in the early 1990s.
The older ladder truck was sold, and the fire department is hanging on to the engine for backup.
The new truck costs about $970,000 and it was paid for by the township through the fire tax and the general fund, Hipps said.
It was christened on Dec. 13, when nearly 30 members of the department pushed it into the station at 1252 S. Center St. Extension.
That included some of the charter members. Hipps thanked them and the township supervisors and residents for their support.
He added that a new truck improves an area’s fire protection rating, which is determined by the Insurance Services Office.
“That’s something that’s very important,” he said of being able to use newer equipment.
Higher ISO ratings mean better insurance rates for residents, he said.
The fire crew is excited to have the new truck; they started working on the plans several years ago, realizing that the older ladder truck would not pass inspection.
The new ladder truck was manufactured for the fire company, which uses the green color because it has the best visibility, Hipps said.
They also have a rescue truck plus a fourth truck that is being repaired following an accident in 2020.
Pine Township Engine Company has 28 active volunteers, and they’re always looking for more. Those who are interested are welcome to stop by the fire station on Monday nights, when the volunteers are typically in-house.
Hipps is also planning an open house that will include more information about volunteering.
Info: Call 724-458-0636 or visit “Pine Township Engine Company” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.