Music series to begin
at Trinity Church
MERCER – The 2023 Summer Music Series at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 East Market Street, begins Sunday (6/4) during the 10 a.m. worship service, while the worship band and adult, hand bell, and children’s choirs are on break until fall.
This year’s schedule: Kimberly Paglia, vocal solo Sunday (6/4); Carol Carlson, vocal solo on June 11; Carol Mixer, piano solo on June 18; Cary Cooper, violin solo on June 25; Hugh Ringer, vocal solo on July 2; Russ and Ellen Campbell, duet on July 9; Dana and Ryan Eade, duet on July 16; Glenn Buchanan, organ solo on July 23; R.J. Washil, solo on July 30; Leah Bortz, vocal solo on Aug. 6; Sara Courtney, vocal solo on Aug. 13; Pressley Washil, piano solo on Aug. 20; Larry Moose, mountain dulcimer solo on Aug. 27, all at 10 a.m. and Pamela Courtney, vocal solo on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m.
The adult chancel choir will return with its first anthem of the fall on Sept. 10.
Mercer church to begin summer schedule
MERCER — The summer worship schedule at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 East Market Street, begins this Sunday (6/4).
Worship will be at 10 a.m. through August with adult-supervised child care for pre-school age children and younger provided.
Sunday school classes will be on break, except for the adult New Mariners, which will meet at 9 a.m. through August.
The entire building is accessible to all.
Information/transportation: 724-662-2680
