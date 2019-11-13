Harrisville Community Band will perform at the Harrisville Fire Hall at 7 p.m. Friday. The event is free, but a good- will donation to the fire hall for concession will be available.
A free annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Harrisville VFD and sponsored by area angels, also known as the Community Churches of Harrisville Area, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Help is needed to set up, greet, serve and clean up.
To help contact Judy at 724-992-2799 or bjshide@gmail. Shut-ins delivery available by calling.
Light Up Night
Harrisville will have its Light Up Night at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Harrisville Park Pavillion 1. Family Tradition will be there will be there to sell hot dogs and Sloppy Joes. Coffee and hot chocolate will be available as well. Santa will arrive by fire truck. Cookies and cider will be served.
Breakfast with Santa
Have breakfast with Santa 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Harrisville VFD. Adults are $8, and children 4-12 are $5. Children 3 and under are free. Bring a camera for pictures.
New Clintonville officer
Clintonville Borough welcomes a new officer. But it is not a typical one; this one has fur and walks on all fours.
They recently welcomed canine Armin of the Polk Police Department. He is authorized to provide law enforcement services within the borough and in local jurisdictions. Officer Armin is partnered by K-9 handler Alan Heller, who is also on staff at Harrisville Police Department.
