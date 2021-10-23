MERCER COUNTY – D. Neil McEwen feels he’s made a positive impact on a lot of people through his role as a district judge, and he hopes to continue doing so at the county level.
“I have the opportunity to give them direction,” he said.
McEwen, who has served as magisterial district judge of Pine Township-based District 3-2 for almost 12 years, won the Republican nomination for Mercer County Court of Common Pleas judge.
The position carries a 10-years term.
McEwen is running for a vacancy created when Mercer County Common Pleas Court President Judge Robert G. Yeatts decided to retire at the end of this year.
McEwen feels that his experience as a district judge make him a good fit for Common Pleas judge.
He’s been doing a lot of campaigning by visiting events across the county and knocking on doors, and educating voters about the duties that come with the job, like overseeing criminal and civil cases.
Residents have expressed concerns about the division between Democrats and Republicans; McEwen tells them that serving as judge has nothing to do with party affiliation.
“Every single person is affected by the outcome of the election,” said McEwen, who lives in Grove City.
Even if a resident never appears before a judge, the local court system plays a huge role in the safety and security of the county. McEwen said he’s been committed to that principle his entire career, which has included work as an attorney.
McEwen said he makes sure that everyone has a fair opportunity to be heard in the courtroom, takes his job very seriously, especially homicides and major felonies.
But the ones that stick with him are the cases that don’t get continued to Common Pleas Court, like those involving young people trying to overcome hardships like addiction.
The cases heard in both district courts and common pleas court are of equal importance, McEwen said.
He’s also teaching “Introduction to Criminology” at Slippery Rock University, which he sees as a rewarding part of his job.
“It’s one of the most enjoyable things that I do,” he said of teaching.
After Jan. 1, District 3-2 will be run by Doug Straub, an attorney who cross-filed in the primary and got the most votes on both party tickets, ahead of Doug Gerwick and Dean Osborne.
McEwen said he and Straub have worked together a lot, and McEwen thinks the residents will be happy with the new district judge.
McEwen and his wife Kristi have two sons, Connor and Cael, who are both college students.
He graduated from Grove City High School and the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a degree in behavioral neuroscience.
He earned his juris doctorate from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Mich., and has spent more than 25 years in the legal field.
McEwen has worked as a private attorney, including service with the Mercer County Public Defender’s Office and as a prosecutor with the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office.
He and James Epstein, former district attorney for Mercer County, partnered for a homicide prosecution team, and he spent six years as the designated advocate to prosecute sex offenders.
Yeatts appointed McEwen to the county’s Courthouse Security Committee.
McEwen is a member of East Main Presbyterian Church in Grove City, and he previously served as a board member of the Grove City YMCA.
