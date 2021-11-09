Grove City-based District Judge D. Neil McEwen is heading for a new courtroom.
Unofficial results in the Nov. 2 election had McEwen, the Republican nominee with 13,025 votes for Mercer County Common Pleas Court judge. Democratic nominee William McConnell collected 7,252 votes.
McEwen will replace Mercer County Common Pleas Court President Judge Robert Yeatts, who opted not to seek re-election. Judge Daniel Wallace will take Yeatts’ place as president judge.
Those figures include election night votes, mail-in ballots and approved provisional votes. Results will not be official until after county commissioners, acting in their capacity as Mercer County’s election board, approve the canvassed counts twice, possibly by the end of this month.
The election might have been decided in the May primary, when McEwen narrowly defeated McConnell, a Republican city commissioner in Hermitage, for the GOP nomination. McConnell won the Democratic nomination handily, by more than 1,000 votes in a three-way race with McEwen and attorney Michael Joanow.
McEwen won the Republican nomination by 102 votes.
Ahead of the election, both candidates downplayed the importance of party affiliation. Election day ballots had McEwen ahead by about 4,000 votes — 11,674 to 7,252. Mail-in votes, which favored Democrats throughout the county, narrowed McEwen’s margin but didn’t eliminate it.
“It’s clear to me things broke partisan,’’ McConnell said of Tuesday’s results. “I was swept away by the red Republican wave. and the irony is — I’m a Republican.’’
McEwen serves as district judge in District 3-2, which covers the Grove City area. The office is located in Pine Township, and he’s held the position for more than 11 years.
Doug Straub won both party nominations in the primary race to replace McEwen. In an unopposed race, Straub tallied 4,718 votes with 48 write-in votes.
McEwen and Straub will be sworn into office in January.
NOTE: This article has been edited to correct McConnell's vote total.
