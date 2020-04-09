A Pine Township man is accused of possessing child pornography and looking at teenage girl through her bathroom window.
Douglas W. Filer, 47, of 5 Staffordshire Drive, was charged March 31 by Grove City police with 62 counts of child pornography possession and two counts of invasion of privacy.
He was arraigned March 31 by District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township, and is free on bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. July 1 before McEwen.
On May 2, 2019, police received a referral from Children and Youth Services regarding potential child abuse, according to court documents. The report indicated that Filer had been spying on a 15-year-old girl while she was showering at her Grove City home.
The girl told police that Filer was at her home on Dec. 12, 2018, when she saw him watching something on his laptop computer in the living room. When the girl tried to see what he was watching, Filer quickly shut the laptop.
The girl told police that she believed he was looking at child pornography, and she had seen pornographic material on his cell phone in the past. She looked at his web browser history and saw searches for “childe porn” and “teen porn.”
The girl left the living room to take a shower, and she noticed Filer standing outside the bathroom window, looking at her as she got undressed, according to the criminal complaint. The girl opened the window and she saw him standing directly outside the bathroom.
The girl told her mother what happened, and police said the woman confronted Filer, who initially denied that he watched the girl. The woman spoke with Filer again on Dec. 15, 2018, about the bathroom incident, and he admitted to watching the girl.
Filer told police he believes the girl “dresses sexually on purpose and that she is flirtatious at times,” according to the criminal complaint.
Filer gave the police consent to search his person and home for his cell phone and computer. An analysis by the state police Northwest Computer Crime Lab showed showed 62 images of what appeared to be juveniles performing sexual acts, according to the criminal complaint.
