MERCER – A preliminary hearing is scheduled today for a Farrell man who is accused of delivering a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Mercer woman, causing her death in April 2019.
James Dallas Brown, 30, of 100 Shenango Blvd., was charged April 9 by Mercer County District Attorney’s detectives with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a cellphone in the incident, police said.
Mercer County Coroner John A. Libonati ruled that the Mercer woman had ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, and died April 13, 2019, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Detectives found that Thomas Bean, also arrested in connection with the case, and the victim’s husband traveled to a residence in the 600 block of Hamilton Avenue, Farrell, and purchased the fentanyl from “J.D.,” giving Brown’s description, according to the court documents.
Detectives also confirmed that Bean and Brown communicated through texts.
The state’s online criminal court database indicates that Bean waived his right to a preliminary hearing Jan. 2 on charges associated with the case. He is awaiting trial at Common Pleas Court of Mercer County.
Police said Brown continued to sell illegal drugs after the woman’s death.
Brown was arraigned in front of District Judge Mary A. Odem and taken to Mercer County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
