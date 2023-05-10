PINE TOWNSHIP − Bob Cook’s Mondays are a little brighter when he has a chance to visit the coffee shop at AHN Grove City hospital.
“It’s always good to see her,” he said of his mother, Barbara Cook.
Cook is a project manager with AHN, visiting several of the network’s facilities, and Mrs. Cook has volunteered in the coffee shop of the Pine Township hospital for 17 years.
“It’s kind of like a home away from home,” she said.
Ahead of Mother’s Day, the Hilliards woman reflected on her volunteer work and getting to visit with her son at the hospital, which she holds near and dear to her heart.
All four of Mrs. Cook’s children were born at the hospital, which no longer has a maternity department.
She’s seen other changes over the years, like electronic medical records, a few name changes for the hospital, the takeover of AHN, new leadership and the impact of COVID-19.
But through all of that, Mrs. Cook remains one of the first smiling faces that people see when they walk through the hospital’s main entrance on Mondays.
“She truly does this because she feels like it’s the right thing to do,” said Mona Philson, the hospital’s volunteer program manager.
Mrs. Cook and her son both like that she is able to get out of the house and keep busy while doing what she loves: serving others.
She cleaned houses for 54 years and still has one client, and she is thankful to have found a second family of sorts at the hospital.
“They’re all such wonderful people,” Mrs. Cook said.
The coffee shop was closed during the height of the pandemic, and she really missed catching up with folks who stopped by.
“She likes to talk,” said Cook, of Grove City; he and his wife Renee have twin daughters.
He has learned a lot of things from his mother that have helped him both personally and professionally over the years.
Along with his father, the late Lee Cook, she has taught him about kindness, compassion and respect.
“It’s just her being her,” Cook said of her good-natured personality.
He calls her twice a day to check on her, for which she is thankful. She added that she tries to not embarrass her son too much when they’re together at the hospital.
Mrs. Cook, grandmother to five and great-grandmother to 15, also volunteers at her church, St. Louis Catholic Church in West Sunbury, and for the Community Christian Thrift Store in Eau Claire.
She and her husband volunteered together at church; they were married for 63 years before he passed away in 2020.
Mrs. Cook also enjoys hosting friends at home for coffee after church on Sundays.
She looks forward to celebrating Mother’s Day by spending time with her loved ones.
Adam Critchlow, AHN Grove City’s director of operations, said the hospital is very fortunate to have such dedicated and compassionate volunteers like Mrs. Cook, who sets a good example for current and prospective volunteers.
Tina Reed, the coffee and gift shop supervisor, said that she often gets to see Mrs. Cook interacting with customers, and she is very much a valued part of the hospital.
Mrs. Cook is a giver, and Philson has had many wonderful chats about their families. She feels lucky to consider Mrs. Cook a friend.
Philson has worked for the hospital for 31 years, and she hopes to be able give back to the community as a volunteer in the near future.
The hospital has 45 volunteers, and more are always welcome. There is also a program for ages 15 and up; they can shadow healthcare professionals at the hospital.
FOR MORE information about volunteering at AHN Grove City, call Mona Philson at 724-450-7191.
