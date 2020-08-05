Zoning, development updates in the works in Springfield Twp.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – Springfield Township Planning Commission members are discussing updates to the township’s zoning and land-development regulations.
The commission met on July 27 – the public was able to listen by dialing into the meeting – and they agreed to send the subdivision and land-development ordinance amendments to the supervisors for their consideration.
They tabled the section on zoning until the commission’s next meeting, Aug. 24.
The proposal looks at commercial items such as special-event venues, solar energy facilities, food trucks, and medical marijuana dispensaries.
The township has had a few inquiries in recent years about medical marijuana, said Stone Helsel, commission chair.
The amendment says a medical marijuana operation would be permissible in the commercial district area near Grove City Premium Outlets, he said after the meeting.
None of the proposed changes are related to any potential new businesses.
“They’re proactive in nature,” he said.
The zoning ordinance update would better regulate special-event venues, and the land-development ordinance seeks to get rid of some loopholes.
Township officials are still trying to work out the details pertaining to food trucks, such as how long they’re allowed to be set up in certain locations, Helsel said.
For more information, visit www.springfield-mercer.org
