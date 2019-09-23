GROVE CITY – You might see some Grove City police officers running through the park next week, but they’ll be on the move for a good cause.
The Grove City Police Association is hosting its 5K Foot Pursuit on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Grove City Memorial Park on West Main Street.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and the race begins at 9 a.m., said Cpl. Michael Allias, secretary for the police association.
“It will be throughout most of Memorial Park. We hope for good weather,” he said.
This is the third year that the organization is hosting the event, which was previously known as the “Donut Dash 5K.” Members felt that a name change was in order.
The association will use proceeds from the fundraiser to help local nonprofits and organizations. They may also set some funds aside for equipment purchases for the police department, Allias said.
Last year, the 5K resulted in a $500 donation to the Grove City Community Food Pantry.
The family-friendly event is open to all ages, and a few patrolmen including Allias will be joining the race.
This will be his first 5K, and he’s excited to participate. Allias and some of his colleagues have been working together to prepare for the big day.
“We wanted to get running,” he said.
There will be awards for top finishers in a number of categories. Participants can walk or run, and they can register in advance online or at the event.
Timing services are being handled by Runner’s High, which is owned by Pine Township resident Mark Courtney.
“Mark takes care of everything,” Allias said.
Residents are also welcome to come and cheer on the 5K runners and walkers.
“It’s just a fun event,” he said.
For more information, call the police station at 724-458-7925, or visit “Grove City Police Association” on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.