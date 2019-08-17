WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP – State police are investigating the accidental death of a man trapped under a water tank Tuesday evening.
Zachary Jock, 31, of Michigan, was hired to disassemble the 100-foot tank in the 4400 block of New Castle Road, according to a state police report.
Around 5 p.m., a piece of the tank’s metal wall collapsed on Jock, trapping and severely injuring him.
He was taken to UPMC Jameson hospital in New Castle, where he later died, police said.
Police have classified the case an accidental death.
Troopers from the state police barracks in Mercer were assisted by Shenango Township and New Wilmington police departments and Shenango Township, New Wilmington and West Middlesex volunteer fire departments.
